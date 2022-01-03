After a 10-game win streak coming out of the month of December, the Corbin Lady Redhounds started off the New Year with a 57-50 loss to the Bell County Lady Bobcats in the first round of the sectionals in the Class 2A State Tournament.
It was a bump in the road for Isaac Wilson’s squad that has had a stellar season, thus far. The loss seemingly came down to the third quarter of the game, in which the Lady Redhounds struggled on the offensive end of the court, allowing Bell County to take a sizable lead into the game’s final period.
Wilson said that there are no good excuses as to why his team came out with the loss on Monday, but he hopes to see them regain their composure and move forward with the same quality of play that got them to this point in the season.
“Hats off to Bell County. They played really well tonight. We were really off and they did a really good job of making sure that we were off,” said Wilson. “It’s like I told the girls after the game - we had a good little run, now it is time to refocus and regroup.”
Corbin entered the night averaging 68 points per game, but the Lady Bobcats defense was able to hold them 18 points below their season average.
The Lady Redhounds had just two players who scored in double figures on the night, led by Kallie Housley with 12 points. Darcie Anderson finished with 11 points, scoring all of them in the second half.
Wilson said that it was just not Corbin’s night, crediting Bell County.
“They just outplayed us tonight. They played better and deserved to win the game,” said Wilson. “We are not going to play into the excuse game. We can do that all we want, but at the end of the day, we just have to be better.”
Corbin got off to a strong start on Monday, holding the Lady Bobcats to just four points in the first quarter to take an 11-4 lead. The Lady Redhounds struggled to get much going in the second quarter, as the teams played to a 17-17 tie at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point in the ball game. Corbin came out slow on the offensive end, knocking down just three field goals in the quarter. Bell County outscored the Lady Redhounds 20-11 in the quarter to take a 37-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Corbin made a strong effort in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. Anderson scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth and Reagan Walker added six points in the quarter, but it was not enough, as Bell County held on to the 57-50 win.
With the loss, Corbin’s record falls to 10-2 on the season. They return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Whitley County.
Corbin 50, Bell County 57
Corbin 11 6 11 22 - 50
Bell County 4 13 20 20 - 57
Corbin (50) - Housley 12, Anderson 10, Walker 7, Shelby Stewart 9, Bailey Stewart 7, Kalia Stidham 5
Bell County (57) - Johnson 16, Ausmus 6, Kerns 1, Wilder 15, Meyers 10, McGeorge 8
