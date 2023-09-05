CORBIN — An off night for the Corbin Lady Redhounds led to a 3-2 loss to visiting Model on Tuesday.
Corbin coach Hannah Goins said her team never got on track against the Lady Patriots but still managed to hold their own.
Caroline Steely scored two goals in the loss for the Lady Redhounds, who fell to 2-6-1.
“We didn’t play well from the start,” Goins said. “We were able to get a couple goals, but after that we just seemed to let down.
“We just had an off night tonight,” she added. “We definitely didn’t play to our potential. It was a rough game for us, the effort just wasn’t there. We played slow and looked sluggish.”
Corbin will be back in action in a key district game Thursday on the road against North Laurel.
“We have some big games coming up, so nothing to do now but refocus and move forward,” Goins said. “Hopefully, we will be able to regroup and be ready for Thursday.”
