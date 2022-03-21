SOMERSET — Corbin suffered its first loss of the season after committing four errors that led to two unearned runs during its 5-0 loss to Somerset on Monday.
The Lady Redhounds (1-1) managed to get only four hits during the loss while Shelby Stewart allowed three runs, and four hits while walking four batters and finishing with four strikeouts in three innings. Kallie Housley also tossed three innings, allowing no earned runs or hits while walking a batter and striking out a batter.
The Lady Briar Jumpers did all of their damage during the first four innings, scoring one run in the first inning, two runs in the second inning while following up with a run apiece in the third and fourth innings.
Alayna Reynolds, Kaila Stidham, Danni Foley, and Bailey Stewart each had a hit apiece for Corbin.
The Lady Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Middlesboro. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
