LONDON — After hitting a little bump in the road during the beginning of January, Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds have righted their ship and won four games in a row after defeating South Laurel, 72-54, in a key 50th District matchup on Friday.
The Lady Redhounds moved to 13-5 overall while keeping their perfect records in tact against regional (7-0), and district foes (4-0).
The Lady Cardinals, on the other hand, have been struggling. They’ve lost two in a row by double digits, and five of their last seven games.
They are now 11-11 overall, and 1-2 against 50th District opponents.
The game was close throughout until Corbin finally broke the game open in the fourth quarter.
After seeing the game enter the second quarter tied at 11 apiece, the Lady Redhounds held leads of 32-31, and 48-45 at the end of the second and third quarters.
Wilson’s squad outscored South Laurel, 24-9, during the final eight minutes as Darcie Anderson scored nine of her game-high 27 points during the quarter while Kylie Clem added eight points, and Bailey Stewart added five points.
Clem finished with 18 points while Stewart added 10 points. Raegan Walker finished with nine points while Kallie Housley added eight points.
Shelbie Mills led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points and three 3-pointers, while Emily Cox added 11 points, and Maci Messer finished with 10 points. Kenlea Murray scored nine points while Skeeter Mabe finished with seven points.
Corbin will host John Hardin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. while South Laurel will travel to play Whitley County at 2:30 p.m.
