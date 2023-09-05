MONTICELLO — The Corbin Lady Redhounds survived a scare on the road Tuesday but still managed to pull out a 2-1 win over Wayne County.
The Lady Cardinals gave Corbin everything it could handle but coach Vanessa Ross’ squad managed to pull off their fourth win in a row.
Corbin is now 8-1 on the season and will play Lynn Camp at home Thursday.
The Lady Redhounds dropped the first set against Wayne County, 25-22, but managed to fight back and win the second set, 25-19.
Corbin put the finishing touches on the win in the third set by cruising to a 25-15 victory.
