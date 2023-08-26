WILLIAMSBURG— Corbin came up just short of unseating rival Whitley County in the finals of the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 finals on Saturday.
Corbin (4-1) picked up wins over McCreary Central (cancelled), and Bell County, 25-11, 25-11 before falling to the Lady Colonels, 20-25, 25-17, 27-29.
“Today’s loss is a hard one to swallow,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “We came into the tournament with a mission. In both sets one and three we played from behind the entire time. We allowed Whitley to come out and gain a four to five point lead on us and I have told my girls time and time again that you can’t do that.
“In the third set, all we did was fight back from being in the hole and when push come to shove, we were straight up exhausted, mentally. We missed way too many serves. We have improvements to make on our side.
“I am proud of my team because that third set we showed so much heart,” she continued. “We didn’t give up which would have been the easiest option. We fought for every point. But this is only the beginning, we have a long season ahead of us and the end of October is what really matters. We will continue our mission and work on us as a team. Go Redhounds.”
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Monday against Bell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.