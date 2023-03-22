CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds trailed 11-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before putting together a rally that almost won the game.
Corbin (1-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut its deficit to 11-8, but Pulaski County answered with three runs in the top of the sixth to make the score, 14-8.
The Lady Redhounds scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer, losing to the Lady Maroons on Tuesday, 14-12.
“I can’t say enough about the fight and determination of my team,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “On the heels of a community tragedy, we still came to play tonight dedicating our season and dedicating our games to Eli Hill who was tragically taken too soon. I thought about cancelling our game several times today, and rescheduling due to this tragedy but my girls wanted to ‘Play for Eli.’ So we came to play, led the game in his honor with a moment of silence, just going to play for him.
“My girls overcame a lot of emotions tonight and although we came up just a little short, 14-12 in seven innings, I am so proud of their drive and determination and never ever giving up,” she added. “We played a great Pulaski team and had a chance to get that win with bases loaded and the bottom of the seventh with hitters up to bat. We hit three out with three different players, base hits all around, just through a day like today we still won in my book.
“Super proud and very excited for our season,” Stidham continued. “We found our rhythm today a little later in the game than we needed to on the mound but that’s OK as well. Playing great teams will prepare us and that’s what our focus is. Excited for this season, hats off to Pulaski, it was a great game. They are a great team and I love having great competition. My girls are all just amazing and just play for each other, they played tonight for a cause bigger than the game, beyond their emotions and with their hearts, and I’m so proud of them. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Kallie Housley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle for Corbin, tossing four innings while allowing six hits, and four earned runs. She struck out three batters.
Abi Beller pitched the final three innings while surrendering nine hits, and nine earned runs while striking out four batters.
The Lady Redhounds finished with 15 hits, and didn’t make any errors defensively. Corbin delivered three home runs in the loss, and five extra base hits.
Morgan Hicks connected with three hits, which included a home run, while driving in four RBI, and scoring twice.
Housley was 4-for-5 with a double, and a home run. She also had two RBI, and two runs scored.
Kylie Clem also hit a home run while finishing with three RBI, and a run scored. Raegan Walker delivered two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Danni Foley had a hit, and RBI, and three runs scored.
Alayna Reynolds, and Bailey Stewart each had a hit, and a run scored apiece while Raegan Hinkle, and Beller each finished with a hit apiece. Anela Sanders drove in a run.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Friday, participating in Bath County’s C.S.I. Lady Cat Invitational.
