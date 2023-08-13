ASHLAND — Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season by falling to Ashland Blazer, 10-0.
The 10-goal loss was Corbin’s worst since falling to North Laurel 11-1 during the 13th Region Tournament back on Oct. 21, 2020.
The Lady Redhounds (0-1) never got on track on both sides of the ball, and was shut out for the first time since a 6-0 setback to Pulaski County last season, the only time Corbin didn’t score during the 2022 campaign.
Goins’ squad will try to get back on track Monday at home against Southwestern before participating in the Smoky Mountain Cup which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
The Lady Redhounds will play Gatlinburg-Pittman Friday, Unicoi County, Tennessee on Saturday before playing a team still yet to be determined on Sunday.
