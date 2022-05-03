CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds moved one step closer in capturing the 50th District’s top seed by defeating Whitley County, 13-3, in five innings on Monday.
The Lady Redhounds improved to 13-9 overall, and 4-1 against 50th District opponents, and secure the district’s top seed Thursday with a win over South Laurel, who is currently 3-1 against district foes.
Corbin’s lone district loss came against the Lady Cardinals back on April 14.
“Big District win for the Lady Redhounds,” Stidham said. “I’m so proud of my team. They came out ready to hit. We have worked on being patient at the plate and really reading the ball and being able to put the ball in play.
“Danni Foley was great on the mound once again,” she added. “She went five innings while striking out six. She only allowed three hits and two runs. Her defense played solid behind her going after everything.”
Stidham’s squad was all business against the Lady Colonels.
The Lady Redhounds delivered 15 hits and had three players collect three hits apiece. Corbin scored three runs in the first inning, and followed with a seven-run second inning before wrapping up the win with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Whitley County (15-13, 3-3) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning but the damage had already been done.
“When you play a tough team like Corbin you got to come ready to give it your all on all cylinders,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Tonight, defense didn’t make plays we were very capable of, and we didn’t have people covering when it was needed. That would have kept the score closer, however we did not hit to our full potential. Corbin did a good job of keeping our hitters off balance. It’s in the past, and now we go to work to get better before the district tournament.”
Corbin’s Kallie Housley drove in six runs while finishing with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate. She had two doubles, and a triple, and scored once. Kaila Stidham was 3-for-3 with two RBI, and three runs scored while Danni Foley delivered three hits, and two RBI. Anela Sanders posted a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run. Bailey Stewart finished with a hit and two runs scored while Shelby Stewart had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Raegan Walker and Alayna Reynold each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece while Kennedy Guiher scored once.
“Our bats were rolling,” Stidham said. “We had a few hits that just fell and my girls capitalized on the moments and then we had big hits to score runs. “We had three runs in first inning followed by a big seven-run second inning to put us up, 10-0.
“Shelby Stewart was hurt going hard after a ball in a collision with Alana Stidham,” she added. “A freak accident taking Shelby out of the game and we had a little shift in our momentum but Whitley connected with a few big hits that was able to allow them to get three runs across before we could recompose ourselves and pull back together, and that’s what they did.
“Shelby, being the leader she is, was encouraging the team to continue strong and that’s what they did, we rallied up and got the three up, three down in top of fifth to get the 13-3 win,” Stidham continued. “I’m super proud and so blessed to get to coach such an awesome group of young ladies. They are very close and strive to do their best for one another. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Foley picked up the win for the Lady Redhounds, giving up three hits, and two earned runs while striking out six batters in five innings of work.
Jaycie Monhollen and Ryleigh Petrey led Whitley County with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Chelsey Logan finished with a hit and a run scored. Charley Chaney drove in a run for the Lady Colonels.
Whitley County will be back in action Thursday on the road at Harlan County. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Corbin will host Lynn Camp at 6 p.m.
