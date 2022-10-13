BARBOURVILLE — Corbin captured its first region championship in five years Wednesday with a 2-1 win over South Laurel after enduring lightning delays and rain pouring down throughout the game.
The first half was scoreless. In the second half, Grace Gibson scored to give the Redhounds a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Mary Simons struck with a goal of her own to give Corbin a 2-0 lead.
South Laurel wasn’t giving up though.
Belle Dotson cut the score to 2-1 with 14 minutes remaining. But the Lady Cards couldn’t mount a comeback.
Corbin will move on to the Sweet 16 to face Estill County. Dates and times are TBD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.