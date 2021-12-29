The Corbin Lady Redhounds played in two Christmas tournaments over their winter break, and they took top place in each one.
Corbin hosted their own holiday tournament before Christmas — the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash — and took home first place with a 67-58 win over Danville in the finals.
On Wednesday, Corbin won another first place trophy, defeating Somerset 70-53 to win the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops tournament.
The most impressive part of their run has been the Lady Redhounds’ ability to win in different styles of games. They’ve won high scoring competitions, and grind-it-out type games, like the one against the Lady Briar Jumpers on Wednesday.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he has been happy with the way his team has responded and played over the course of the past two weeks.
“It’s always good to win a Christmas tournament and we have won two,” said Wilson. “Tonight was another one of those grind-it-out type of wins. I thought we played hard and made the plays when we needed to, to win the game.”
Corbin was up on Somerset by just one point at the half, holding on to a 25-24 lead. But, the second half was all Lady Redhounds, as their offense began to step up.
That has been another facet of Corbin’s team this year - on any given night, a different girl can step up and take charge of the offense.
On Wednesday, it was Kallie Housley and Shelby Stewart. Housley poured in a game-high 29 points, while Shelby Stewart finished with 21.
Wilson said as long as his team does not care who scores the most points, they can be really effective on the offensive end.
“Last week, it was Darcie Anderson who was stepping up and carrying us through games. This week it’s been Shelby Stewart or Kallie Housley,” said Wilson. “We have several girls who can score points for us. We have to stay unselfish and make that extra pass and not care who the girl is that is scoring. If we can do that, our offense can be really good.”
The Lady Redhounds used a big fourth quarter to put the game away on Wednesday. Shelby Stewart and Housley each scored six points in the period and Bailey Stewart added four, as Corbin cruised to the 70-53 win.
Corbin 70, Somerset 53
Corbin 15 20 15 20 - 70
Somerset 9 15 16 13 - 53
Corbin (70) - Housley 29, Shelby Stewart 21, Anderson 9, Bailey Stewart 7, Lauren Faulkner 2, Reagan Walker 2
Somerset (53) - Mills 5, Bruner 8, Bartley 4, Fisher 8, Fisher 2, Combs 2, Barnes 3, Dye 21
