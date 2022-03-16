CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up its first win of the season, handing Somerset a 7-2 loss. The Lady Redhounds won all six singles matches while posting a 1-2 mark in doubles play.
“It’s great to get back on the court and get the season started,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “The girls have worked hard in the off-season and we are excited to see how the season unfolds.”
Lindsay Jones picked up an 8-0 win, while Rachel Morton (8-4), Katherine Morton (8-0), Olivia McArthur (8-4), Allison Lundy (8-0), and Lacey Martin (8-4) each won their singles matches.
The doubles team of Rachel Morton and Katherine Morton won, 8-0 while Candice Keith and Kaiden Walden dropped their match, 8-0, along with Mary Alice McVey and Abby Lunsford, who lost 8-0.
