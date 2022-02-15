The Corbin Lady Redhounds look like they are putting it all together with just one game left in the regular season, after picking up a 65-56 win over the Knox Central Lady Panthers at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers entered the game as one of the top teams in the 13th Region, but Corbin used a balanced attack on offense and a solid effort on defense to slow Knox Central down and take the nine-point win.
The Lady Redhounds had three players reach double figures in the win. Kallie Housley led the way with 19 points, followed by Darcie Anderson with 13. Shelby Stewart added 11, and Bailey Stewart finished with nine points.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he felt that all eight players who made it into the game found a way to contribute to the win. While they all scored, Wilson said they made plays without the ball that helped the team.
“I thought we played well. Everyone contributed and played their roles well,” said Wilson. “Every game I ask the girls what they are doing to get tally marks and how they impacted the game. That doesn’t mean you’re scoring. That means you’re rebounding, creating steals, getting deflections. All eight girls did that tonight.”
It was a close game throughout all four quarters on Tuesday. After Corbin took a 19-18 lead at the end of the first, both teams came out flat in the second. A three from Anderson kept the Lady Redhounds afloat, as they held on to a 32-27 lead at halftime.
Knox Central came out strong to start the third quarter and quickly regained momentum of the game. Presley Partin scored eight points in the third to lead the Lady Panthers. Despite threes from Anderson, Housley, and Bailey Stewart, the Lady Redhounds struggled on the offensive end, allowing Knox Central to take a 47-46 lead into the fourth.
Corbin’s defense stepped up when they needed it the most late in the game. The Lady Redhounds held Knox Central to just three made field goals in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers were forced to foul late in the game to get back in it, but Corbin connected on 13-of-19 free throws down the stretch to seal the 65-56 win.
Wilson said he came into the game hoping to build some momentum as his team prepares for the district tournament.
“It was a tough game. I think Coach Warren has done a great job with them. They have a lot of talent and it was a big test for both teams really,” said Wilson. “I wanted to use this game to get some momentum and I felt like we can build off of that tonight. I hope we can use this game to build our confidence.”
With the win, Corbin improved to 21-4 on the year and will take on Bell County on the road in their final game of the regular season. Knox Central dropped to 18-8.
Corbin 65, Knox Central 56
Corbin 19 12 15 19 - 65
Knox Central 18 9 20 19 - 56
Corbin (65) - Housley 19, Anderson 13, S. Stewart 11, B. Stewart 9, Raegan Walker 6, Erica Angel 4, Kalia Stidham 2, Lauren Faulkner 1
Knox Central (56) - Collins 25, C. Mills 4, Partin 15, Liford 2, E. Mills 8, Frederick 2
