CORBIN — Mission accomplished.
Corbin coach Isaac Wilson seemed more than happy with his team’s second win in less than 24 hours after the Lady Redhounds handed John Hardin a 73-51 loss on Saturday.
Kallie Housley and Kylie Clem both stepped up and led the Lady Redhounds (14-5) with identical 19-point scoring efforts while Mahayla Jordan added 13 points in the win.
“It’s really difficult to bounce back with such a big district seed game we played last night, and be able to bounce back in less than 24 hours,” Wilson said. “It’s something tough to do, but I’m happy with the way we competed. John Hardin had two starters out, and I really believe this game would have been interesting if they’d played.”
Corbin led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter, and 44-28 at halftime. The Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to 58-39 before Clem scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to allow Corbin to seal the win.
“I’m extremely happy with where we are right now,” Wilson said. “We are 14-5 and played one of toughest schedules in the state. We need to continue build off this momentum. Pleased with our first 19 games and have 10 more to go. We just need to continue to improve and work hard.”
The Lady Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Williamsburg. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
