SHEPHERDSVILLE — Corbin did what good teams do during its game against Bethlehem on Thursday.
The Lady Redhounds (7-2) responded from their 39-point loss from a day earlier by defeating the Banshees, 68-56.
Isaac Wilson’s squad finished its trip to the Queen of the Bluegrass by going 2-2, and will now focus on next week’s Berea Holiday Classic.
“We showed a lot by coming back like we did today,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “To come up here and go 2-2 is an accomplishment. I’m happy with the team — the way we bounced back. For us to come out and play like we did is all I need to know. This is the closest thing you can get to compare to the state tournament. This allows us to get prepared for the postseason.
“It doesn’t get any easier for us with the Berea Classic coming up,” he added. “We will play PRP next, and go from there.”
Six players scored for Corbin with three finishing in double digits.
Kylie Clem continued her impressive season, finishing with 22 points while Kallie Housley added 19 points while hitting all six of her free throw attempts. Darcie Anderson nailed four three pointers while scoring 18 points.
Anderson’s three 3-pointers in the first quarter propelled the Lady Redhounds to a 16-10 lead.
Bethlehem outscored Corbin, 20-16, in the second quarter, cutting its deficit to 32-30.
Wilson’s squad took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Banshees, 20-9, to increase its lead to 52-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
Housley scored nine points during the period while Clem added seven points.
Corbin wrapped up the win in the fourth quarter with Clem scoring eight points while Housley added six points.
