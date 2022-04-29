BARBOURVILLE — Corbin put together one of its best offensive games during its 12-2 win over Knox Central.
The Lady Redhounds delivered five doubles, stole four bases, and finished with 15 hits during the 10-run win.
Kallie Housley dominated in the circle, allowing only three hits, and no earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Crystal Stidham’s squad scored five runs in the first inning and added one run in the second inning before using a six-run seventh inning to put the game away. The Lady Panthers scored a run apiece in the fourth and seventh innings.
“I was so proud of how my girls came out of the gate strong with five runs in the first inning and then held on playing solid defense behind Kallie Housley, who did work on the mound striking out 8 and only allowing three hits,” Stidham said. “She had solid defense behind her with my team gloving it up.
“We finally got the job done racking up six more runs to get the 12-2 win,” she added. “My girls had solid bats and were ready to hit. Alayna Reynolds is just a force. She comes off the left side with a variety of tools in her arsenal. She put down three bunts that were money for us and Danni Foley, Kaila Stidham, Kallie Housley, and Bailey Stewart came up to the plate to grab hits and doubles in the win.”
Danni Foley had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI, and three runs scored while Alayna Reynolds was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Kaila Stidham and Housley both finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Bailey Stewart had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Kennedie Guiher delivered two hits, and an RBI while Shelby Stewart finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
“Knox’s Abi Beller had great movement on her ball and we had to zone in to get our bats rolling, focusing on the ball and keeping it level,” Stidham said. “We were able to connect and put the ball in play and get the runs with aggressive baserunning. “I’m super proud of my Lady Redhounds,” she added. “They are growing as a team, working hard for one another. It’s never a singular win for them, it’s always team first. I truly am just so proud of them. We have to keep focused and play every game with all we have and with the complete team concept. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
