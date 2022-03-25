CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up an easy 9-0 victory on Tuesday against Barbourville.
Corbin only lost two games in singles play while dominating doubles action, too.
“It was great to see Barbourville have such a large team this year,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We got a lot of good experience for all of our girls. It was great to get the win and build some confidence going into a big tournament this weekend.”
Corbin 9, Barbourville 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Sarah Smith (B), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Reece Corey (B), 8-0
No. 3 Allison Lundy (C) def. Ada Valentine (B), 8-1
No. 4 Lacy Martin (C) def. Reagan Messer (B), 8-0
No. 5 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Macy Bingham (B), 8-0
No. 6 Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Andie Cima (B), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Corey/Valentine (B), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Smith/Messer (B), 6-3, 6-2
No. 3. Martin/Candice Keith (C) def. Bingham/Bingham (B), 8-2
