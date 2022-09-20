The rest of the 13th Region needs to watch out because the defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds look to be hitting on all cylinders.
After coming off a shutout win over North Laurel on Monday, Corbin continued its dominance over regional opponents 24 hours later by recording a 2-0 win over Barbourville.
The Lady Redhounds are now winners of four straight, and 10 of their last 11 matches. They also haven’t lost a single set since their match against Wayne County on Sept. 13.
“Another great win for us tonight,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “We are starting to mesh together and eliminate mistakes. Hopefully we continue to grow as we get ready to compete in district.”
Corbin (11-3 overall, 10-2 against regional opponents) wasted little time in jumping out against the Lady Tigers (5-10, 5-10).
The Lady Redhounds won easily in the first set, 15-7, before defeating Barbourville, 25-11, in the second set.
Corbin will be back in action again Thursday on the road against Southwestern.
