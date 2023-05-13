CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds rounded out regular season play in style, knocking off Clay County, 12-3, while riding a two-game win streak.
Corbin (18-6) will play two games on Saturday in the Don Franklin Showcase while going up against Williamsburg during semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Redhounds won both games against the Lady Yellow Jackets this season, 18-1, and 11-0, respectively.
“Tonight was Senior Night for our Alayna Reynolds,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “I was so happy to get the 12-3 win for her last regular season home game. We are just so proud of our senior. She played great tonight, got us going on offense. She is truly one of the best center fielders in our region and state. I just love that kid.
“Clay had us off a bit at the plate at first, and we finally made the much needed adjustments,” she added. “We ended up with nine hits and took advantage of seven walks to grab 10 of our 12 runs earned from hits. But it’s that time of year, you have to bring your game every single game. You can’t allow errors to define you or run the way you play. Defense has to show up and be ready every pitch.”
Kallie Housley got the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits, and two earned runs in seven innings of work. She struck out eight batters.
Corbin stole nine bases in the win with Alayna Reynolds leading the way with four while Danni Foley had three, and Housley finished with two.
Morgan Hicks led the way with two hits, four RBI, and one run scored while Raegan Walker had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Foley finished with two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored. Housley had a hit, and scored four times while Reynolds had two hits, and scored twice. Bailey Stewart also scored in the win.
“Hitters have to be poised and be ready to hit, and put the ball in play,” Atidham said. “My girls finally did that! Danni Foley, Raegan Walker, Morgan Hicks, Alayna Reynolds, and Kallie Housley each had at least a hit or hits, those ladies along with a few others looked for strikes and grabbed walks to put us in position to score. I’m just proud of our fight. We have to keep the drive going and be ready to go.
“We head to Southwestern tomorrow to finish out our regular season against Somerset and East Jessamine,” she added. “Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
