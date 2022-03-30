CORBIN — Seven errors led to seven unearned runs during Corbin’s 21-9 loss to Southwestern on Tuesday.
The Lady Redhounds (3-2) found themselves tied at two apiece entering the third inning and then the wheels fell off.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs apiece in the third and fourth inning before adding two more runs in the fifth inning to claim a 10-2 advantage. But the sixth inning was when Southwestern did the biggest damage, scoring seven runs to push its lead to 17-2.
Corbin responded with its seven-run inning in the bottom of the sixth but the Lady Warriors added four insurance runs in the seventh inning to pull out the 12-run victory.
“Well, tonight wasn’t our night,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We sure learned a lot though. My team has grit.
“We knew Southwestern would come out hitting and we were ready and hit as well with them,” she added. “Too many errors cost us unearned runs. We were right with them. My girls could have just let up when the errors happened but we didn’t, and playing teams like Southwestern and realizing you can play with them is a big deal. This will only make us better.
“I have such a variety of talent from freshmen to seniors, and I want them all to gain experience and play for the postseason,” she continued. “We have a lot of season to grow and I’m excited about what we are doing — play better to make you better. Two of my ladies got off a plane at midnight and didn’t get home until 3:30 a.m., and had to be at school today. We are still gelling and working out our line-ups, according to whose pitching and to me, just time to grow. I sure love my team. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Stidham’s squad finished with 13 hits as five different players finished with two hits apiece. Bailey Stewart delivered two hits and two RBI while Alayna Reynolds finished with two hits and one RBI. Shelby Stewart, Raegan Walker, and Danni Foley each finished with two hits apiece. Morgan Hicks had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kennedie Guiher turned in a one-hit, one-RBI effort. Kaila Stidham finished with a hit while Kallie Housley drove in a run.
Housley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing seven earned runs, and 11 hits while striking out six batters. Guiher came in relief, surrendering four earned runs, and 12 hits while finishing with two strikeouts.
“Kallie was doing fine,” Stidham said. “We are working on some pitches with her and making adjustments but that is what you have to do to help your pitchers — put them in-game situations and let them work. She will continue to get better for us and I’m proud of her.”
The Lady Redhounds will be on the road Thursday with a 50th District matchup against Williamsburg. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
