SHEPHERDSVILLE — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds held their own against Owensboro Catholic before dropping a slim 66-62 decision during first round action of Monday’s Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament.
Wilson’s squad held leads of 21-20 and 36-32 at the end of the first and second quarters before cooling off from the floor, and getting outscored, 34-26, during the second half.
Corbin was down one point with close to a minute remaining, and misfired on three shot attempts to take the lead.
The loss turned out to be Corbin’s (5-1) first of the season.
“It was a hard fought battle today between two really good basketball teams,” Wilson said. “I thought both teams made big shots in big moments. Defensively today, we struggled to get some key stops that would have helped us secure the win today.
“When you decide to come to this tournament you come for one reason and that is to improve and get better,” he added. “No one can hide at this event as it is filled with all kinds of top 25 talent in the state. Today, Owensboro Catholic was just a little better than us and that is OK. We can learn from this game and become better from it. We will see how we respond tomorrow as we will have another top notch game that we will need to play well in to come out on top.”
The Lady Redhounds finished with 10 3-pointers while hitting 4-of-6 free throw attempts.
Kallie Housley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Darcie Anderson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Kylie Clem and Raegan Walker each had nine points apiece while Bailey Stewart added six points. Mahayla Jordan finished with one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.