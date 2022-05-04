CORBIN — Corbin and North Laurel hooked up in a close girls tennis matchup on Tuesday with the Lady Redhounds coming away with a 6-3 victory.
Both teams came away with three wins in singles play before Corbin sealed the deal with three wins in doubles action.
“Coach Bobby Smith always manages to put together a good team at North Laurel and we knew we had our work cut out for us after narrowly beating them a couple of weeks ago,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Tonight we had Candace Keith and Lindsay Jones out sick. However, my whole team banded together and played some great tennis. We got a big win from senior Rachel Morton, in the No. 1 singles spot and Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy came through two set tiebreaks to get the win in No. 2 doubles.”
North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said he was pleased with the effort his players gave on Tuesday.
“We had a couple close losses in doubles to start the night,” he said. “Meg and Molly's match was a tight match that could have gone either way. Proud of Baylie making a big comeback to win her singles. Erin picked us up in singles with a nice win. Meg recovered after a hiccup in the middle of her singles to close out a win.
“And I have to mention Eva,” he added. “She didn't get a win, but the girl gave me everything she had while not feeling well. Her heart was on full display tonight.”
Corbin 6, North Laurel 3
Singles
#1 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Jaron Gray (NL) 8-2
#2 - Katie Morton (C) def. Eva Clark (NL) 8-5
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Olivia McArthur (C) 9-8 (4)
#4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Kaiden Walden (C) 6-3, 6-1
#5 - Meg Brock (NL) def. Mary Alice McVey (C) 8-5
#6 - Allison Lundy (C) def. Molly Hamm (NL) 8-3
Doubles
#1 - Morton/Morton (C) def. Clark/McCreary (NL) 6-2, 6-2
#2 - McArthur/Lundy (C) def. Brock/Hamm (NL) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6)
#3 - Walden/McVey (C) def. Lorin Sasser/Charlotte Griffin (NL) 8-6
