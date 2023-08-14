SOMERSET — The Corbin Lady Redhound golf team turned in a stellar effort during the Lady Maroons Invitational by finishing with a team score of 430.
Makena Myatt led the way with a 94 while Kalyn Watkins shot a 107.
Hannah Perry finished with a 111 while Addison Bonham shot a 118, and Brooke Kfoury finished with a 121.
“We started the tournament with a two-hour rain delay, which made for some tough course conditions,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “But we ended up dropping 17 strokes from our last tournament experience which is a great accomplishment!
“Going into the tournament our goal was to set eyes on the course and use it as a practice round to see what we need to work on before our region tournament that will be hosted there in September,” she added. “We have a couple of matches this week and then we are off to Russell Springs to play in the Kentucky Women’s Invitational Tournament.”
