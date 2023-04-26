WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin improved to 15-4, and locked up the 50th District’s top seed while winning its 12th straight game, but it wasn’t easy.
The Lady Redhounds held a slim 2-1 lead against Whitley County before scoring seven runs in the final two innings while coming away with a 9-1 win.
“Goodness what a night. Whitley came out firing which I knew they would,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “District games are just a different level. Coach Singleton’s squad came out ready and We were really flat to start the game on offense.
“But Kallie Housley went beast mode again on the mound striking out 12 and only allowing five hits, defense came to back her up,” she added. “Abi Beller made two awesome catches in left snagging shots in the gap, and Alayna Reynolds was up and fired on a runner trying to get three and threw her out. Defense wins ballgames and we are working on our unity, and just always keeping a 'there’s always another play' mentality. The girls will have games where our rhythm is off, but responding well on defense is crucial always.”
Bailey Stewart turned in a 4-for-4 hitting effort while driving in a run, and scoring twice.
Kallie Housley was 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored while Morgan Hicks delivered another home run, finishing with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Hicks also tied Halia Stidham and Hannah Hart for the single season home run record at seven.
Danni Foley finished with a hit and an RBI while Alayna Reynolds had a hit and scored once.
Abi Beller finished with a hit and two runs scored while Anela Sanders and Alana Stidham each had a hit apiece.
“Bailey Stewart was on fire at the plate going 4-for-4 with Kallie Housley right behind her at 3-for-4 at the plate,” Stidham said. “They both are dangerous when they are on the bags, they are always thinking ahead and ready to go. Several others racked in hits for our team to grab 12 hits in the game. We had some opportunities to grab a few more but had a few missteps.
"What I’m most proud of though is their drive to find a way and capitalize on opportunities to score," she added. "I told them we have to string it together and need to put runs on the board and they kept working. We definitely will be working on a few things and we are still coming together and working through different scenarios every game. So glad to grab this Big district win tonight. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.
Housley got the win, tossing a complete game while allowing five hits, and no earned runs. She also struck out 12 batters.
Amber Brown led Whitley County (7-18, 2-3) with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once. Morgan Huddleston, and Jadynn Johnson also had hits.
