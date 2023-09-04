LONDON — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team emerged as the champions at the North Laurel Invitational on Saturday, narrowly defeating Henry Clay.
Corbin accumulated 72 points, securing first place, while Henry Clay settled for second with 87 points. South Laurel claimed the third spot with 104 points, followed by Southwestern (118 points) and Pulaski County (143 points) in the top five teams.
Other locally participating teams included Harlan County (6th, 147), North Laurel (8th, 160), Harlan (10th, 198), and Clay County (11th, 242).
The Lady Redhounds showcased their strength with two runners finishing in the top 10.
Hadley Elmore secured sixth place with a time of 23:34.30, while Jaycee Frye claimed ninth place with a time of 24:10.06.
The Lady Cardinals also had two runners in the top 10, with Chloe Mastin finishing seventh with a time of 23:37.70, and Ivy Lewis securing eighth place with a time of 24:07.86.
Harlan County’s Peyton Lunsford achieved the highest individual finish, coming in fourth with a time of 21:59.61.
Listed below are the team scores, and individual results of each local team that competed:
Team Scores
1. Corbin 76, 2. Henry Clay 87, 3. South Laurel 104, 4. Southwestern 118, 5. Pulaski County 143, 6. Harlan County 147, 7. Boyle County 148, 8. North Laurel 160, 9. Taylor County 187, 10. Harlan 198, 11. Clay County 242, 12. Mercer County 250.
Girls Team Individual Results
Corbin (76)
23:34.30 Hadley Elmore 6th
24:10.06 Jaycee Frye 9th
24:21.74 Alex Herren 12th
26:29.99 Maddie Jo Russell 27th
27:05.28 Mallory Bradshaw 35th
30:58.99 Savannah Mayer 61st
36:50.55 Chloe Walker 89th
South Laurel (104)
23:37.70 Chloe Mastin 7th
24:07.86 Ivy Lewis 8th
24:56.49 Rose Stanko 16th
25:32.84 Gracie Hoskins 21st
33:27.35 Hannah Tapscott 75th
Harlan County (147)
21:59.61 Peyton Lunsford 4th
24:31.58 Preslee Hensley 14th
27:25.77 Aliyah Deleon 37th
30:26.98 Addi Gray 59th
32:42.40 Olivia Kelly 70th
34:12.89 Aliya Burkhart 80th
38:30.16 Taylor Clem 94th
North Laurel (160)
24:27.36 Sienna Sizemore 13th
24:56.24 Haiden Moses 15th
28:18.78 Riley Vickers 47th
28:20.89 Abigail McCowan 48th
33:55.39 Addison Metcalf 78th
Harlan (198)
27:41.48 Chloe Schwenke 39th
27:57.69 Harper Carmical 45th
28:34.01 Abbigaile Jones 50th
29:35.59 Ella Farley 55th
31:18.55 Juliana Damaa 62nd
34:34.78 Ella Lisenbee 82nd
37:32.09 Gwendolyn Toll 91st
Clay County (242)
29:20.53 Rachel Davidson 53rd
30:25.80 Julia Collins 57th
31:56.96 Carli Cole 65th
32:03.76 Daisy Samples 66th
32:39.37 Andrea Smith 69th
38:15.40 Katherine Jones 93rd
Barbourville (No team score)
36:37.44 Tori Wilson 88th
Bell County (No team score)
26:46.48 Kaelyn Lyrock 31st
30:26.23 Meredith Allen 58th
32:08.76 Lily Nolan 67th
Knox Central (No team score)
26:47.01 Kaylee Mills 32nd
Pineville (No team score)
32:43.55 Haleigh Carnes 71st
Lynn Camp (No team score)
34:32.86 Cambree Prewitt 81st
Whitley County (No team score)
27:04.44 Sophy Jones 34th
32:59.20 Cheyenna Brown 72nd
36:23.86 Madie Brown 86th
36:29.42 Kelsey Vanover 87th
Williamsburg (No team score)
25:16.07 Emaly Powers 18th
29:16.82 Emma Moore 52nd
