LONDON — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team emerged as the champions at the North Laurel Invitational on Saturday, narrowly defeating Henry Clay.

Corbin accumulated 72 points, securing first place, while Henry Clay settled for second with 87 points. South Laurel claimed the third spot with 104 points, followed by Southwestern (118 points) and Pulaski County (143 points) in the top five teams.

Other locally participating teams included Harlan County (6th, 147), North Laurel (8th, 160), Harlan (10th, 198), and Clay County (11th, 242).

The Lady Redhounds showcased their strength with two runners finishing in the top 10.

Hadley Elmore secured sixth place with a time of 23:34.30, while Jaycee Frye claimed ninth place with a time of 24:10.06.

The Lady Cardinals also had two runners in the top 10, with Chloe Mastin finishing seventh with a time of 23:37.70, and Ivy Lewis securing eighth place with a time of 24:07.86.

Harlan County’s Peyton Lunsford achieved the highest individual finish, coming in fourth with a time of 21:59.61.

Listed below are the team scores, and individual results of each local team that competed:

Team Scores

1. Corbin 76, 2. Henry Clay 87, 3. South Laurel 104, 4. Southwestern 118, 5. Pulaski County 143, 6. Harlan County 147, 7. Boyle County 148, 8. North Laurel 160, 9. Taylor County 187, 10. Harlan 198, 11. Clay County 242, 12. Mercer County 250.

Girls Team Individual Results

Corbin (76)

23:34.30 Hadley Elmore 6th

24:10.06 Jaycee Frye 9th

24:21.74 Alex Herren 12th

26:29.99 Maddie Jo Russell 27th

27:05.28 Mallory Bradshaw 35th

30:58.99 Savannah Mayer 61st

36:50.55 Chloe Walker 89th

South Laurel (104)

23:37.70 Chloe Mastin 7th

24:07.86 Ivy Lewis 8th

24:56.49 Rose Stanko 16th

25:32.84 Gracie Hoskins 21st

33:27.35 Hannah Tapscott 75th

Harlan County (147)

21:59.61 Peyton Lunsford 4th

24:31.58 Preslee Hensley 14th

27:25.77 Aliyah Deleon 37th

30:26.98 Addi Gray 59th

32:42.40 Olivia Kelly 70th

34:12.89 Aliya Burkhart 80th

38:30.16 Taylor Clem 94th

North Laurel (160)

24:27.36 Sienna Sizemore 13th

24:56.24 Haiden Moses 15th

28:18.78 Riley Vickers 47th

28:20.89 Abigail McCowan 48th

33:55.39 Addison Metcalf 78th

Harlan (198)

27:41.48 Chloe Schwenke 39th

27:57.69 Harper Carmical 45th

28:34.01 Abbigaile Jones 50th

29:35.59 Ella Farley 55th

31:18.55 Juliana Damaa 62nd

34:34.78 Ella Lisenbee 82nd

37:32.09 Gwendolyn Toll 91st

Clay County (242)

29:20.53 Rachel Davidson 53rd

30:25.80 Julia Collins 57th

31:56.96 Carli Cole 65th

32:03.76 Daisy Samples 66th

32:39.37 Andrea Smith 69th

38:15.40 Katherine Jones 93rd

Barbourville (No team score)

36:37.44 Tori Wilson 88th

Bell County (No team score)

26:46.48 Kaelyn Lyrock 31st

30:26.23 Meredith Allen 58th

32:08.76 Lily Nolan 67th

Knox Central (No team score)

26:47.01 Kaylee Mills 32nd

Pineville (No team score)

32:43.55 Haleigh Carnes 71st

Lynn Camp (No team score)

34:32.86 Cambree Prewitt 81st

Whitley County (No team score)

27:04.44 Sophy Jones 34th

32:59.20 Cheyenna Brown 72nd

36:23.86 Madie Brown 86th

36:29.42 Kelsey Vanover 87th

Williamsburg (No team score)

25:16.07 Emaly Powers 18th

29:16.82 Emma Moore 52nd

