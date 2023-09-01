CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound golf team turned in a first-place effort during their match with Bell County, Middlesboro, and Harlan.
The Lady Redhounds shot a 182 while Makena Myatt took home first place honors with an impressive 39.
Addison Bonham and Kalyn Watkins both shot identical 47s to finish tied in third place while Brooke Kfoury and Hannah Perry both shot 49s.
“As a team we are playing solid, competitive golf,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “I couldn't be more proud of how hard they work and the effort they give every day.
“With school starting this week, I didn't know how the girls would handle the pressure, but we have walked away with two first place victories,” she added. “I think our schedule this year has helped build the momentum we are riding at the moment.”
