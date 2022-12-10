HAZARD — If Saturday’s WYMT Mountain Classic title game matchup between Corbin and North Laurel is a preview of what lies ahead for both teams, then fans of the 13th Region are in for a treat.
Both teams fought down to the final horn before the Lady Redhounds managed to capture its first-ever WYMT Mountain Classic championship by defeating Eddie Mahan’s squad, 76-75.
“This was big for our program,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “This is a prestigious event, and a lot of people look forward to playing in this. We were fortunate to do enough to win it. Hat’s off to the kids for keeping their composure. North Laurel played well, and we did what we needed to do to get the win.
“This was big,” he added. “The last three or four years we’ve struggled early in the season. Our kids now look forward to the next matchup. We have a team full of competitors. That’s what make the Lady Redhounds fun to watch.”
Corbin led throughout the contest but could never pull away. The Lady Jaguars (2-2) continued to fight back, but came up just short despite seeing senior Emily Sizemore, who finished with 18 points, and nine rebounds, record her 2,000th career point, and 1000th career rebound.
But it was the play of Kylie Clem, who helped guide the Lady Redhounds (3-0) to the win.
Clem scored a game-high 32 points while hitting six 3-pointers in the game. She scored 11 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, and hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“Kylie is the ultimate competitor,” Wilson said. “Wow, I can’t tell you what she brings to the table. I’m happy for her in a big time event, and a big time game to come through. She’s worked really hard on her game, and really dedicated the summer on getting better.”
Darcie Anderson added 14 points in the win while Kallie Housley had 13 points, and Bailey Stewart finished with 10 points.
Brooke Nichelson led North Laurel with 24 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Emily Sizemore followed with 18 points while Chloe McKnight added 14 points, and Bella Sizemore finished with 10 points.
“This was a game that two things was the deciding factor,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “First, they wanted it more and it showed in their physicality. It took us most of the first half to get used to the bumping and reaching of the guards. It led to multiple turnovers by us that we have to fix.
“Second, we had multiple mental errors especially in the fourth quarter,” he added. “Lazy or bad passes, and not rebounding, especially at the free throw line, was all mental errors that have to be addressed. Even with the loss though, this is exactly the experience we need. We play as tough of a schedule as anyone but nothing simulates a good ok region opponent who knows you well. You add that to a championship on the line and you couldn’t ask for better preparation for post season play.”
The game was tied at 15 apiece entering the second quarter despite Clem’s 11 first-quarter points.
She exploded for 12 points in the second quarter which allowed Corbin to take a 35-32 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Redhounds extended their lead to 58-52 entering the fourth quarter despite Nichelson hitting three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.
The Lady Jaguars rallied in the fourth quarter but Corbin did just enough, hit 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, to pull out the win.
Anderson scored eight points during the fourth quarter while Housley had six points.
