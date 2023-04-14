CORBIN — The Corbin girls tennis team continues to roll after upending Oneida Baptist, 7-2, while improving to 11-1 overall, and 5-0 against regional teams during the process.
“Coach Cochran has done a great job with his team this year at OBI,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “They’ve improved so much since the first time we played them this season. We had a lot of battles out there tonight, but my girls played some solid tennis. I was very proud of Allison Lundy, one of our three senior girls, who stepped up and played the No. 1 singles spot for us tonight. She fell behind early, but kept her composure, fought back and got a good win 8-6.”
Corbin 7, Oneida Baptist 2
Singles
1. Allison Lundy (C) def. J. Yang (O), 8-6
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. R. Khajohnsupawatchara (O), 8-2
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. O. Chongprasertsak (O), 8-3
4. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. E. Sugplang (O), 8-0
5. Haley Carr (C) lost to C. Laud-Hammond (O), 8-6
6. Addison Bingham (C) def. W. Prommanok (O), 8-0
Doubles
1. Carr/McVey (C) def. Khajohnsupawatchara/Yang (O), 8-5
2. Riley Lewis/Bingham (C) lost to Chongprasertsak/Augplang (O), 8-5
3. Abby Lewis/Karlee Dickerson (C) def. Bowling/Laud-Hammond (O), 8-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.