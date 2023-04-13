CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds showed why they are the defending 13th Region champions by snapping South Laurel’s seven-game win streak while handing the Lady Cardinals a 6-4 loss.
After starting the season 3-4, Corbin has now reeled off six consecutive wins, and has now beaten the Lady Cardinals during the two teams’ past three meetings. The loss dropped South Laurel to 7-3 overall, and 1-1 against 50th District competition.
“Goodness, what a great win,” Stidham said. “Coach (Carly) Mink always has her squad ready to go and being a district game, the stakes are high, and on the line, this is always a great matchup.
“So excited to pick up this win tonight,” she added. “Always a good one when we meet up. Kallie Housley was awesome, striking out 12 and had great defense behind her. We threw a few pitches we have been working on with her and they hung a little in the zone, but she trusted and threw them and that’s on us coaches, those gals swung hard and went big with them. That’s OK, we were hitting tonight and also maintaining composure at the plate and looking to hit strikes.”
Corbin took a 5-0 lead after three innings of play but home runs by South Laurel’s Hannah Carnes and Addison Baker allowed the Lady Cardinals to get as close as 6-4 before falling to the Lady Redhounds.
“Anela Sanders came up with two big hits tonight, and racked in much needed RBI along with her teammates just being ready to see and hit the ball, it put us up and we hung on to the 6-4 win,” Stidham said. “We had a couple innings we left bases loaded, but we will make adjustments and be ready to get those runs the next time. South is always a great team year in and year out, and it’s always a great win to pick up the victory over them. Great win, and great win for my Lady Redhounds. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Baker and Madison Worley led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with two hits and one RBI apiece. Barnes finished with a home run, an RBI, and run scored while Aubree Laster had a hit, and one run scored.
“We had one bad inning early on and it was very difficult to get those runs back,” Mink said. “I am proud of the team for not giving up and chipping away making a comeback but we just fell a little short.
“They did show a lot of resiliency and even when we were down 5-0 I knew they would not give up and would start hitting but we just waited a little too long to get on the board,” she added. “Corbin is a great team but we just need to use this loss to work on a few things to get better.”
Worley tossed two and 2/3 of an inning, allowing five earned runs while striking out a batter. Kenzie Williams pitched three and 1/3 of an inning, giving up three hits, and one earned run while striking out six batters.
