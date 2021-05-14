HARLAN — Corbin suffered one of its worse losses of the season on Friday against Harlan County.
The Lady Redhounds (9-14) built a 15-4 lead after three innings of play before the Lady Black Bears rallied and scored 12 unanswered runs to pull off a 16-15 victory over a stunned Corbin squad.
Errors turned out to be the Lady Redhounds’ downfall once again. Corbin committed eight miscues which led to 13 unanswered runs.
Crystal Stidham’s squad outhit Harlan County, 20-13, but in the end, the Lady Black Bears found a way to win.
The Lady Black Bears began their comeback in the fourth inning, scoring one run to cut their deficit to 15-5. They added four more runs in the fifth inning to make the score 15-9 before rallying for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kennedie Guiher tossed six and two/thirds of an inning, surrendering 12 hits but only three runs. She also issued six walks and struck out three batters.
Corbin’s Kaylee Morales continues to swing a hot bat, leading the way with a 4-for-5 while collecting two doubles, three RBI, and three runs scored. Rebecca Stewart also had four hits with three runs scored. Haylie Gray and Kaila Stidham each finished with two hits and four RBI apiece while Bailey Stewart finished with two hits and an RBI. Brianna Rucker and Shelby Stewart each had two hits while Guiher delivered a hit and two RBI. Alayna Reynolds each finished with a hit and an RBI
