CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds bounced back from Friday’s loss to North Laurel in fine fashion.
The defending 13th Region champion Lady Redhounds showed no signs of struggles after dropping their first game to a regional opponent by dominating Clay County on Saturday, 75-20.
The win marked Corbin’s (18-8) fourth in a row over the Lady Tigers (10-17) while the 55-point margin of victory is the biggest the Lady Redhounds have recorded against Clay County in more than 25 years.
“It was a good bounce-back win for us,” Wilson said. “I was really disappointed the way we came out and played yesterday. We didn’t play our best 32 minutes. But at the end of the day, we just need to continue to work hard, and improve while preparing for the postseason. We have a nice week coming up that will continue to challenge us. We are looking forward to the challenge, and hopefully continue to gain momentum rolling into the postseason.
“A loss can always refocus you a bit,” he added. “We’ve got experienced players and they understand the biggest part of the season is coming up. Our schedule has prepared us for postseason. We are working hard to get better, and hopefully go on another big run, and possibly repeat.”
Corbin wasted little time taking the game over on Saturday.
Kallie Housley scored 11 points in the first quarter while knocking down three 3-pointers to give the Lady Redhounds a 25-3 lead. Housley finished with a game-high 23 points and five 3-pointers.
Housley added 10 more points in the second quarter while Darcie Anderson scored five points, and Kylie Clem, and Raegan Walker each scored four points apiece as Corbin’s advantage grew to 50-8 at halftime.
The Lady Redhounds finished up the win outscoring Clay County, 25-12, during the final two quarters of play.
Clem joined Housley in double figures with 15 points while Raegan Walker added 14 points. Anderson finished with nine points while Izzy Walker scored six points.
MacKenzie Sizemore led the Lady Tigers with nine points while Lauryn Sizemore added eight points.
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday at home against Madison Central. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Clay County’s will travel to play South Laurel Monday with game-time slated for 7:30 p.m.
