WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County played host to a tough Corbin team Thursday evening. The last time the teams met up was in the 2A State Sectional.
The Lady Colonels got things done early, winning the first set 25-15.
In the second set, the Lady Redhounds lit it up, laying it all on the floor and going to battle, winning 25-21.
The third set, Whitley County lost momentum, and Corbin stayed strong. The Lady Redhounds won the third set, 25-16.
Whitley County made a tremendous run in the fourth set to force a fifth set — winning 25-16.
Corbin came out strong in the fifth, jumping out to a 9-1 lead and never looking back — winning the final set 15-7.
