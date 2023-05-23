CORBIN — Better late than never.
Defending 13th Region champion Corbin ran into a scare during first round action of the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament on Monday against Clay County but still found a way to win.
The Lady Redhounds (22-7) were locked in a scoreless tie until the bottom of the fifth inning when they scored three runs. They added five more runs in the sixth inning on their way to an 8-1 victory over the Lady Tigers (13-16).
“Wow what a game,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “I knew Coach Rice would have his squad ready to go. Clay has a great team. Bowling was pitching great really had my ladies off balance at first she got 11 Ks on us, took us until late in the game to start getting honed in at the plate like we can, but my girls were able to do just that.
“Alayna Reynolds, Alana Stidham, Abi Beller, and Kennedie Guiher put down big hits to put runners in position for us, and Raegan Walker and Kallie Housley both came up big blasting 2 homeruns,” she added. “Raegan had a huge double as well to get us fired up. Bailey Stewart connected with a triple — they just came together as a team to get it done when we needed them to and I’m so proud of them for that.
“Danni Foley was pitching a heck of a game as well striking out 12 batters and just dialed in,” Stidham continued. “She had some outstanding defensive plays behind her as well from Alana Stidham, Izzy Walker, Morgan Hicks, Raegan Walker, Kallie Housley, and Alayna Reynolds. They picked each other up when we had a few missteps and didn’t let up and super proud of them. We know each and every game is important and our focus has to be on the game at hand, each and every play. Now we can turn our focus to prepare for Pineville, but truly hat’s off to Clay, what a game. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
The win sets up a semifinal matchup with Pineville on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Mountains Lions rallied to knock off Harlan earlier in the day, 9-6.
Corbin’s Danni Foley turned in another stellar effort, allowing only four hits, and one earned run while striking out 12 batters in the win.
Clay County’s Abby Bowling held her own until finally allowing a run in the sixth inning. She finished with 11 strikeouts while allowing eight hits, and five earned runs.
The Lady Redhounds’ Kallie Housley and Raegan Walker each hit a home run in the win. Walker was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored while Housley turned in a 1-for-3 effort, finishing with three RBI, and two runs scored.
Alana Stidham had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored along with three stolen bases while Bailey Stewart, and Abi Beller each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece.
Foley had a hit, and an RBI while Alayna Reynolds captured a hit, and Kennedie Guiher scored a run.
Madison Sizemore finished with a hit for the Lady Tigers while Carlie Wolfe turned in a 2-for-3 effort along with an RBI. Riley Tuttle had a hit, and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.