London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.