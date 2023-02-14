CORBIN — Corbin coach Isaac Wilson felt his team needed to get a win over a good opponent before regular season play ended, and his Lady Redhounds got just that, defeating 11th Region power Madison Central, 72-63.
The Lady Indians defeated Corbin earlier in the season in the Berea Classic, 65-56, but things turned out to be different this time around.
With the game deadlocked at 32 apiece at halftime, the Lady Redhounds finally got a bit of breathing room by garnering a 50-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Kallie Housley scored eight of her 17 points while Corbin hit 12-of-15 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes to lock up the nine-point victory.
“I really feel like we needed this tonight,” Wilson said. “They beat us earlier in the season. I feel like we’ve been searching for a good win, and I felt like tonight was one of those.
"We competed for four quarters,” he added. “We rebounded more, and it showed on the scoreboard. That’s a big reason we got the W.”
Kylie Clem led Corbin with 23 points while knocking down all five of her free throw attempts. Raegan Walker added nine points while Mahayla Jordan scored seven points.
“We’ve got a few injured and it would be nice to be able to get healthier, but at the end of the day this team is battle-tested,” Wilson said. “They’re ready to rock roll as the postseason begins.”
The Lady Redhounds will finish regular season play in the road Friday with a matchup against Knox Central. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
