CORBIN — The Corbin girls soccer team is headed to the Elite Eight after a 5-1 win over Estill County on Monday.
Grace Gibson's two goals, and Riley Childress's three goals set the Lady Redhounds in the right direction.
A one-goal effort from Estill County in the first half was not enough to fight back against the Lady Redhounds' momentum.
Corbin will move on to the next round of the state tournament and will face West Jessamine. Dates and times are still to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.