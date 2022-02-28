After a disappointing performance in the finals of the 50th District Tournament, the Corbin Lady Redhounds rebounded to put together one of their best performances of the season in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament on Monday night.
The Lady Redhounds turned in a stellar night shooting the basketball to take down the Knox Central Lady Panthers, 62-46. Corbin shot 49 percent from the field compared to just 28 percent from the Lady Panthers.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he was happy with the way his team played on Monday after their loss to South Laurel in the 50th District Championship.
“It was a good win for us. It was really what we needed after losing in the district and coming in as a runner-up,” said Wilson. “We did not shoot the ball well in our last game. We shot the ball much better tonight.”
Kallie Housley powered the Lady Redhounds to the win, pouring in a game-high 25 points in the win. Shelby Stewart added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Darcie Anderson finished with 11 points.
Corbin shot well from both the free throw line and from the outside. The Lady Redhounds were 12-of-16 from the charity stripe, while knocking down six three-pointers.
Corbin used their hot shooting to get out to an early 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter that proved to be too much of a hole for the Lady Panthers to climb out of. The Lady Redhounds extended their lead to 30-17 at the half.
Knox Central struggled to get back into the game throughout the third and fourth quarters. After taking a 49-32 lead at the end of the third, the Lady Redhounds cruised to the 62-46 win.
It was the second time this season that Corbin defeated Knox Central. Wilson gave credit to the Lady Panthers, while praising his own team for the win.
“Hats off to Knox Central. I think Coach Warren does a great job with them. They have a really good team,” said Wilson. “I’m happy for our girls. We did not like how we played in our last game against South Laurel. I’m glad they get to come back and play again on Friday.”
With the win, Corbin advances to the semi-finals of the 13th Region Tournament. They will take on North Laurel on Friday at The Arena in Corbin.
North Laurel defeated the Lady Redhounds 71-52 during the regular season.
Corbin 62, Knox Central 46
Corbin13171913—62
Knox Central5121514—46
Corbin (62) - Housley 25, Shelby Stewart 13, Anderson 11, Bailey Stewart 9, Lauren Faulkner 2, Raegan Walker 2
Knox Central (46) - Halle Collins 17, Presley Partin 14, Emily Mills 4, Timberly Frederick 3, Reagan Jones 2, Caylan Mills 3, Zoey Liford 3
