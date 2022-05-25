HARROGATE, Tenn. — A slow start turned into a fast finish as Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds advanced to the semifinals of the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament by defeating Lynn Camp, 13-3, in six innings.
Corbin will now play Middlesboro Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Yellow Jackets used a five-run sixth inning to rally and defeat Clay County, 10-9.
The two teams met on March 25 at Middlesboro with the Lady Redhounds coming away with an 8-0 victory.
Stidham’s squad fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning before Bailey Stewart led the bottom of the first off with an inside-the-park home run to tie the game at one apiece.
Corbin added another run in the second inning to take a 2-1 advantage but the Lady Wildcats answered with two runs in the top of the third, regaining a 3-2 edge during the process.
Lynn Camp connected with six hits and three runs against Lady Redhound pitcher Danni Foley before Stidham decided to pitch Kallie Housley, who then silenced the Lady Wildcats’ bats.
Housley tossed three and two/thirds of an inning while allowing only one hit, and finishing with six strikeouts the remainder of the game.
The Lady Redhounds took the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning with three runs while adding two more runs in the fourth inning before exploding for a five-run fifth inning to push their advantage to 12-3. Corbin put the finishing touches on the win with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Stewart led the Lady Redhounds with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs, and finishing with two runs scored. Raegan Walker was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored while Housley turned in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBI, and two runs scored. Anela Sanders had two hits, and one RBI while Foley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Alayna Reynolds had a hit, and a run scored while Kennedie Guiher scored once.
Gabby Carollo went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and a run scored for Lynn Camp while Jorja Carnes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Katie Miller finished with a hit and an RBI while Charity Steele and Halle Mills each had a hit apiece. Alissa Crumpler finished with an RBI. Mills took the loss, allowing 15 hits, and seven earned runs while striking out four batters.
