CORBIN — Corbin faced a tough Jackson County team on Wednesday night and came out on top, 3-0.
In the first set, both teams came out roaring with momentum, but Jackson County couldn’t keep up as Corbin won the first set, 25-16.
In the second set, Jackson County lost some momentum, and Corbin took advantage by winning the second set, 25-13.
In the third and final set, Corbin capped the game off with a 25-19 win over the Lady Generals.
“I think our girls are really hungry going into tomorrow (Thursday),” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “We played really well tonight, we just need to stop getting content when the end is near.”
Corbin will move on to face Whitley County Thursday in the 13th Region Championship.
Lady Redhounds cruise past Harlan County in 13th Region Volleyball Tournament
Corbin defeated Harlan County, 3-0, in the first round of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
Corbin was on fire for all three sets, winning the first one, 25-18, and then the second one, 25-13.
The Lady Redhounds kept the momentum going in the third set as well, defeating Harlan County 25-10. They moved on to play Jackson County after this victory.
