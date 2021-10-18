For the 17th straight season, the Corbin Lady Redhounds will play for a district championship. The Lady Redhounds advanced to this year’s 50th District title game with a win over the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets in the opening round of the tournament on Monday night at Whitley County.
Corbin won Monday night’s match in three straight sets - 25-9, 25-15, and 25-16. Coach Vanessa Ross said she told her team before the game that they could not overlook the Lady Yellow Jackets, who always show up ready to play.
“Williamsburg showed up and was heard. They were loud and had tons of energy,” said Ross. “It’s always so nice to play them because they play so hard and are so humble. I told our girls to not go in and underestimate anyone.”
The Lady Redhounds certainly are not a team that can be overlooked in the 13th Region. They’re undefeated against regional opponents over the past three-plus seasons, and they have never lost a match to Williamsburg, since the Yellow Jackets started playing volleyball in 2019.
When the two teams met this season, Corbin won easily, winning in three sets in both matches.
With the win, the Lady Redhounds will now play for their sixth straight district championship, having won the last five. Ross said when it comes to the postseason, the team that puts together the best performance is the team that advances.
“When it comes to tournament time, whoever shows up and plays the best volleyball is going to win,” said Ross. “We’re very thankful to be moving on to the district championship game tomorrow against Whitley County. Go hounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.