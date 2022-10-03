CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound soccer team advanced to Thursday’s 49th District Girls Tournament title game on Monday after moving past Whitley County with ease, winning, 9-2, in semifinal action.
The Lady Redhounds (13-4-1) built a 5-1 lead in the first half and never looked back. Corbin has now won seven matches in a row over the Lady Colonels, and leads the overall series, 17-1.
Hannah Goins’ squad will now face off against the winner of the North Laurel vs. South Laurel match, which was scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Monday.
Corbin owns wins over both teams.
The Lady Redhounds defeated the Lady Jaguars, 6-0, back on Sept. 8, while surviving a PK shootout against the Lady Cardinals before winning, 4-3, on Sept. 15.
Goins’ squad made sure to make quick work of Whitley County as Olivia Jones scored nine minutes into the match to give the Lady Redhounds an early 1-0 lead.
Goals by Mary Simons and Grace Gibson pushed Corbin’s advantage to 3-0 five minutes into the contest.
An own goal by Whitley County gave Corbin a 4-0 lead while Gibson’s second goal, and 39th on the season, gave the Lady Redhounds a 5-0 edge during the 19th minute.
Deserae Haynes managed to put the Lady Colonels on the scoreboard right before half, cutting her team’s deficit to 5-1.
Corbin continued its dominance during the final 40 minutes. Gibson scored a minute into the second half which also turned out to be her 40th goal while Whitley County’s Alba Castillo Lopez answered with a goal during the 69th minute, cutting her team’s deficit to 6-2.
Gibson added two more goals during the final 10 minutes while Jones scored her second of the match to give Corbin a seven-goal win.
Gibson led the Lady Redhounds with five goals while Jones added two goals.
“We played really well tonight,” Goins said. “We were able to get up early and give some of our girls some time to rest and allow everyone to get some time. Our possession has looked really good lately and that is good for us going into this time of year.
“After a tough first round loss last year, I think our girls were ready and really motivated to play our best and advance,” she added. “It felt good to punch our ticket to the region tournament. Our mindset is good right now. We are playing well and know we are capable. Excited to be competing for the Championship.”
