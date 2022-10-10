Similar to South Laurel earlier in the night, Corbin advanced in the 13th Region Tournament by a first half mercy rule.
The Lady Redhounds took care of business and eliminated Knox Central by a score of 13-0 on Monday evening.
After a deflected ball made the score 1-0, Emily Colchado made the score 2-0 with a goal early in the game.
Moments later, Olivia Jones notched her first score of the night to make it 3-0 in favor of the Lady Redhounds.
Grace Gibson quickly followed that up with back to back goals to increase the lead to 5-0 for Corbin.
Then less than a minute later, Jones got her second score to make it 6-0 Lady Redhounds.
Gibson recorded a hat trick after that as her third goal gave the Lady Redhounds a 7-0 cushion over Knox Central. Then she got right back to it with her fourth goal, pushing the lead to 8-0.
Jones then got a hat trick of her own as she would make the score 9-0 with about 14:27 left in the half.
Gibson was far from done though as she found the back of the nets yet again to give Corbin a 10-0 double-digit lead.
Jones then pushed the lead to 11-0 while Gibson closed out the night with two more goals to make the final of 13-0 in favor of the Corbin Lady Redhounds.
During the game, Grace Gibson broke Corbin’s single-season scoring record with her 48th goal, and then added to that total with her 49th goal on the season just before the game ended.
The Lady Redhounds now move on to the championship game where they will meet the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. Game time is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.
