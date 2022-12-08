HAZARD — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds advanced to the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic on Thursday after defeating Jackson County, 54-41.
Corbin displayed a stingy defense that only surrendered 15 first half points, allowing the Lady Redhounds (2-0) to build a 31-15 edge at halftime.
The Lady Generals (3-1) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter by scoring 16 points but the damage had already been done.
“Jackson County is one of the top teams in the region, and they possess something we do not have, which is a lot of height and size,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “There was a concern coming in because it’s a long trip.
“I thought early on the game was really their style of basketball,” he added. “They played a lot in the halfcourt, and I thought they gave us some problems with that. I really felt like in the second quarter we picked it up a little bit, and was able to gap them a little bit. I think mentally as a basketball team, we could have finished that game better today.”
Wilson’s squad received a balanced scoring attack with seven players scoring while three finished in double figures.
Kallie Housley led the way with 13 points while Kylie Clem delivered 12 points, and Raegan Walker finished with an 11-point scoring effort.
Abby Gilbert turned in a game-high 23 points for the Lady Generals while Kenady Ward finished with eight points, and Jenna Creech scored six points.
Corbin built a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter as Walker scored five points while Housley, and Darcie Anderson both hit a 3-pointer apiece.
The Lady Redhounds used an 18-6 run in the second quarter to build a 31-15 advantage. Housley added two more 3-pointers while scoring eight points. Clem also added eight points.
Four point efforts by Clem and Walker combined with three points from Bailey Stewart pushed Corbin’s lead to 46-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Jackson County’s Gilbert scored eight points while while Ward and Creech added four points apiece in the final eight minutes, allowing the Lady Generals to outscore the Lady Redhounds, 16-8.
Wilson’s squad will now await to see who they will play in the WYMT finals on Saturday. North Laurel was scheduled to play Floyd Central later Thursday with the winner advancing to face-off against the Lady Redhounds.
