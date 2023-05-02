MOUNT VERNON — Corbin’s 13-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday after Rockcastle County rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to collect a 4-3 win.
The one-run loss was the Lady Redhounds’ first since April, as their record falls to 16-5. Corbin will take a few days off before hosting No. 2 ranked North Laurel on Monday, May 8.
“Tonight didn’t end the way we wanted and we had the opportunity to win, but that’s the game,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Lost in bottom of the seventh to a great Rockcastle team. They had a few of my hitters a little off-balanced tonight that are usually very composed. But I had a few gals that came around with some great hits and did well making things happen.
“Alana Stidham went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and the RBI that put the Lady Redhounds up 3-2 in top of the seventh inning,” she added. “Kallie Housley, Danni Foley, Alayna Reynolds, Anela Sanders, and Raegan Walker picked up big hits in the game putting us in position to score. Danni Foley and Kennedie Guiher each also collected an RBI as well on the night.
“We had a couple missed plays that would have ended the game and we would have won, but we got the opportunity to grow with this loss,” Stidham continued. “It puts us in a position to grow and also helps us work on things we need to as we approach the end of our season. Kallie Housley pitched an awesome game and our defense was awesome tonight, making some great plays and backing each other up. Again a couple missed plays and game has a different outcome. I’m always proud of my Lady Redhounds, they fight, sometimes nights are just a little off, but they will always fight and we just came up a little short tonight. We will take this and build — let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Things looked to be in Corbin’s favor early after Kallie Housley started the game with a hit, and was driven in by Danni Foley to give the Lady Redhounds a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Rockcastle County tied the game at one apiece with a run in the third inning before the Lady Rockets took a 2-1 advantage with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Corbin never folded, though.
The Lady Redhounds were down to their final two outs when the bottom of the order came up huge.
A single by Raegan Walker, and a bunt single by Anela Sanders moved Walker to third base. Kennedie Guiher tied the game after grounding out to the pitcher while a hit to centerfield by Alana Stidham scored the go-ahead run at 3-2.
Rockcastle County answered with two runs of its own during the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Stidham led Corbin with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run. Foley had a hit and an RBI while Housley and Walker each finished with a hit and a run scored. Sanders also had a hit.
