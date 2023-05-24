DANVILLE — The Corbin Lady Redhound track and field team was oh, so close of capturing the Class 2A, Region 5 championship on Tuesday.

Corbin turned in a runner-up effort, finishing with only 104 points, 3.50 points away from region champion Mercer County’s 107.50 points.

The Lady Redhounds had two first-place finishes (4x400 Meter Relay and 4x800 Meter Relay) while also accumulating six runner-up efforts (Jaycee Frye, 1600 Meter Run; Alex Herren, 3200 Meter Run; Maddie Jo Russell, 100 Meter Hurdles, and 3200 Meter Hurdles; 4x100 Meter Relay; Belle Estep, High Jump).

Girls team scores

1. Mercer County 107.50, 2. Corbin 104, 2. East Jessamine 104, 4. Harlan County 71.50, 5. Boyle County 60, 6. Rockcastle County 42, 7. Lincoln County 32, 8. Bell County 15, 9. Knox Central 13, 10. Casey County 4, 11. Clay County 3. 12. Wayne County 2.

Girls Individual Results

100 METER DASH

13.84 Davie Smith 7th

14.52 Emma Ashurst 11th

200 METER DASH

29.09 Davie Smith 7th

30.50 Emma Ashurst 12th

400 METER DASH

1:03.14 Mary Simons 3rd

1:04.45 Kylie Clem 6th

800 METER RUN

2:38.71 Mary Hope Jackson 4th

2:41.75 Jaycee Frye 6th

1600 METER RUN

5:50.86 Jaycee Frye 2nd

6:02.31 Alex Herren 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:03.00 Alex Herren 2nd

14:50.71 Savannah Mayer 10th

100 METER HURDLES

16.66 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

18.78 Emma Good 8th

300 METER HURDLES

50.95 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

52.46 Emma Good 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

52.01 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.02 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:22.94 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

10:39.22 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-10 Belle Estep 2nd

4-8 Kylie Clem 4th

LONG JUMP

16-1 Maddie Jo Russell 4th

13-7 Belle Estep 11th

TRIPLE JUMP

32-6.25 Emma Good 4th

30-4 Grace Gibson 8th

