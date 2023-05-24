DANVILLE — The Corbin Lady Redhound track and field team was oh, so close of capturing the Class 2A, Region 5 championship on Tuesday.
Corbin turned in a runner-up effort, finishing with only 104 points, 3.50 points away from region champion Mercer County’s 107.50 points.
The Lady Redhounds had two first-place finishes (4x400 Meter Relay and 4x800 Meter Relay) while also accumulating six runner-up efforts (Jaycee Frye, 1600 Meter Run; Alex Herren, 3200 Meter Run; Maddie Jo Russell, 100 Meter Hurdles, and 3200 Meter Hurdles; 4x100 Meter Relay; Belle Estep, High Jump).
Girls team scores
1. Mercer County 107.50, 2. Corbin 104, 2. East Jessamine 104, 4. Harlan County 71.50, 5. Boyle County 60, 6. Rockcastle County 42, 7. Lincoln County 32, 8. Bell County 15, 9. Knox Central 13, 10. Casey County 4, 11. Clay County 3. 12. Wayne County 2.
Girls Individual Results
100 METER DASH
13.84 Davie Smith 7th
14.52 Emma Ashurst 11th
200 METER DASH
29.09 Davie Smith 7th
30.50 Emma Ashurst 12th
400 METER DASH
1:03.14 Mary Simons 3rd
1:04.45 Kylie Clem 6th
800 METER RUN
2:38.71 Mary Hope Jackson 4th
2:41.75 Jaycee Frye 6th
1600 METER RUN
5:50.86 Jaycee Frye 2nd
6:02.31 Alex Herren 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:03.00 Alex Herren 2nd
14:50.71 Savannah Mayer 10th
100 METER HURDLES
16.66 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
18.78 Emma Good 8th
300 METER HURDLES
50.95 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
52.46 Emma Good 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
52.01 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.02 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:22.94 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
10:39.22 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-10 Belle Estep 2nd
4-8 Kylie Clem 4th
LONG JUMP
16-1 Maddie Jo Russell 4th
13-7 Belle Estep 11th
TRIPLE JUMP
32-6.25 Emma Good 4th
30-4 Grace Gibson 8th
