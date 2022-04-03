1

Corbin’s Lacey Martin awaits a serve from a South Laurel player. Martin won her match, 8-2. | Photo by Darrin Spencer

CORBIN — The Corbin girls’ tennis team continued its dominance against regional opponents on Thursday, upending South Laurel, 9-0.

Both teams braved cold and windy weather to get the matches in.

“I’m so proud of all our girls,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “From the experienced players to the many first-year players, everyone is stepping up and playing well. We’re looking forward to getting some solid practice in over the spring break before returning to region play.”

Corbin 9, South Laurel 0

Singles

No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) def. M. Finley (SL), 8-1

No. 3 Allison Lundy (C) def. T. Bowling (SL), 8-1

No. 4 Lacey Martin (C) def. C. Miller (SL), 8-2

No. 5 Caiden Walden (C) def. I. Mills (SL), 8-0

No. 6 Candace Keith (C) def. E. Singleton (SL), 8-1

Doubles

No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Durham/Miller (SL), 8-0

No. 3 Keith/Mary McVey (C) def. R. Allen/B. Clontz (SL), 8-0

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you