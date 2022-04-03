CORBIN — The Corbin girls’ tennis team continued its dominance against regional opponents on Thursday, upending South Laurel, 9-0.
Both teams braved cold and windy weather to get the matches in.
“I’m so proud of all our girls,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “From the experienced players to the many first-year players, everyone is stepping up and playing well. We’re looking forward to getting some solid practice in over the spring break before returning to region play.”
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) def. M. Finley (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Allison Lundy (C) def. T. Bowling (SL), 8-1
No. 4 Lacey Martin (C) def. C. Miller (SL), 8-2
No. 5 Caiden Walden (C) def. I. Mills (SL), 8-0
No. 6 Candace Keith (C) def. E. Singleton (SL), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Durham/Miller (SL), 8-0
No. 3 Keith/Mary McVey (C) def. R. Allen/B. Clontz (SL), 8-0
