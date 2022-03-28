BOWLING GREEN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team might have turned in an 0-3 effort during this past weekend’s Greenwood Invitational but they learned a lot that will help them down the stretch by going up against three solid squads.
Corbin dropped a 5-0 decision to Assumption before falling to Paducah, 3-2, and Wilson Central, Tenn., 3-2.
“We went to Bowling Green expecting to play some of the best teams and we did just that — from Louisville to Paducah to Nashville Tenn.,” Jones said. “We were very close to winning two of the three matches. The extremely windy conditions were brutal for everyone and we have a lot to work on, but this experience will certainly make us better in the long run.”
Greenwood Invitational
Friday’s Match
Assumption 5, Corbin 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) lost to Clare Hudson (A), 0-6, 0-6
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Isabell Winebrinner (A), 0-6, 1-6
No. 3 Kaden Walden (C) lost to Abigail McClellan (A), 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) lost to Katherine Hudson/Addison Littlefield (A), 4-6, 1-6
No. 2 Lacey Martin/Candace Keith (C) lost to McKenzie Morgan/Hayley O’Koon (A), 0-6, 0-6
Saturday’s Matches
Paducah 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Abby Brown (P), 7-5, 6-3
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Meghan Gruber (P), 4-6, 0-6
No. 3 Lacey Martin (C) lost to Addison Winklepleck (P), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 4-10
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Kate Lebuhu//Maddie Dune (P), 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 Candace Keith/Abby Lunsford (C) lost to Frankie Hidey/Christian Anderson (P), 2-6, 2-6
Wilson Central, Tenn. 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Anindita Das (W), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to (No name given), 1-6, 2-6
No. Kaden Walden (C) lost to (No name given), 2-6, 3-6
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. (No name given), 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 (No information was submitted for this match.)
