Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team turned in an 0-3 effort during this past weekend’s Greenwood Invitational. Corbin dropped a 5-0 decision to Assumption before falling to Paducah, 3-2, and Wilson Central, Tenn., 3-2. | Photo by Les Dixon

BOWLING GREEN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team might have turned in an 0-3 effort during this past weekend’s Greenwood Invitational but they learned a lot that will help them down the stretch by going up against three solid squads.

Corbin dropped a 5-0 decision to Assumption before falling to Paducah, 3-2, and Wilson Central, Tenn., 3-2.

“We went to Bowling Green expecting to play some of the best teams and we did just that — from Louisville to Paducah to Nashville Tenn.,” Jones said. “We were very close to winning two of the three matches. The extremely windy conditions were brutal for everyone and we have a lot to work on, but this experience will certainly make us better in the long run.”

Greenwood Invitational

Friday’s Match

Assumption 5, Corbin 0

Singles

No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) lost to Clare Hudson (A), 0-6, 0-6

No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Isabell Winebrinner (A), 0-6, 1-6

No. 3 Kaden Walden (C) lost to Abigail McClellan (A), 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) lost to Katherine Hudson/Addison Littlefield (A), 4-6, 1-6

No. 2 Lacey Martin/Candace Keith (C) lost to McKenzie Morgan/Hayley O’Koon (A), 0-6, 0-6

Saturday’s Matches

Paducah 3, Corbin 2

Singles

No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Abby Brown (P), 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Meghan Gruber (P), 4-6, 0-6

No. 3 Lacey Martin (C) lost to Addison Winklepleck (P), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 4-10

Doubles

No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Kate Lebuhu//Maddie Dune (P), 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Candace Keith/Abby Lunsford (C) lost to Frankie Hidey/Christian Anderson (P), 2-6, 2-6

Wilson Central, Tenn. 3, Corbin 2

Singles

No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Anindita Das (W), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to (No name given), 1-6, 2-6

No. Kaden Walden (C) lost to (No name given), 2-6, 3-6

Doubles

No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. (No name given), 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 (No information was submitted for this match.)

