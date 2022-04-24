1

Corbin picked up two wins this past week, defeating Oneida Baptist and South Laurel.

CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up two wins this past week, defeating South Laurel, 8-1, while knocking off Oneida Baptist, 9-0.

“Two great back-to-back matches,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “All of our younger players are really starting to step up late in the season.”

Friday’s match

Corbin 9, Oneida Baptist 0

Singles

No. 1 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Jihee Yang (O), 8-1

No. 2 Allison Lindy (C) def. Ava Kahjonsupawatchara (O), 8-4

No. 3 Lacy Martin (C) def. Phos Chongprasertsak (O), 8-1

No. 4 Mary McVey (C) def. Jasmine Kahjonsupawatchara (O), 8-4

No. 5 Candace Keith (C) def. Alexis Bowling (O), 8-0

No. 6 Addison Bingham (C) def. Wawa Prammanok (O), 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 Lundy/Olivia McArthur (C) def. Yang/Kahjonsupawatchara (O), 8-1

No. 2 McVey/Keith (C) def. Kahjonsupawatchara/Chongprasertsak (O), 8-2

No. 3 Haley Carr/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Prammanok/Bowling, 8-1

Thursday’s Match

Corbin 8, South Laurel 1

Singles

No. 1 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Macie Finley (SL), 8-1

No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL), 8-0

No. 3 Mary McVey (C) def. Cassie Mills (SL), 8-1

No. 4 Candace Keith (C) def. Emma Singleton (SL), 8-1

No. 5 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Brandy Clontz (SL), 8-0

No. 6 Haley Carr (C) def. Emma Bronnett (SL), 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 Allison Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 8-0

No. 2 Addison Bingham/Lacey Martin (C) lost to Mills/Clontz (SL), 8-6

No. 3 Carr/Lunsford (C) def. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL), 8-5

