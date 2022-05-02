CORBIN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend by defeating GRC, 9-0, while handing Pikeville a 9-2 loss.
“We enjoyed hosting the kids from Pikeville,” Jones said. “It was just a fun night of tennis. I’m proud of how all of my girls competed.
“We look forward to hosting George Rogers Clark every year, too,” he added. “Their team is coached by former Corbin tennis standout Seth Heinss. Seth and his family are a class act and still feel like family, so we look forward to this match every year. Seth was missing some seniors, but our girls stepped up and played another solid match to get the win.”
Corbin 9, GRC 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Sydney Ely (GRC), 8-1
No. 2 Rachel Morton (C) def. Madelyn Settles (GRC), 8-2
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Cassie Lose (GRC), 8-2
No. 4 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Anna Rogers (GRC), 8-4
No. 5 Candace Keith (C) def. Cammy Puil (GRC), 8-1
No. 6 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Sara O’Hair (GRC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. Settles/Lowe (GRC), 8-2
No. 2 Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. Ely/Rogers (GRC), 8-1
No. 3 Keith/Lunsford (C) def. Puil/Sisle (GRC), 8-0
Corbin 9, Pikeville 2
Round One
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Christina Al Akhrass (P), 6-3
No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Kylie Jones (P), 6-3
No. 3 Lacey Martin (C) def. Madi Williams (P), 6-0
No. 4 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Sadie Varney (P), 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Christina Al Akhrass/Kylie Jones (P), 6-0
No. 2 Candace Keith/Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Madi Williams/Sadie Varney (P), 6-4
Round Two
Singles
No. 1 Katie Morton (C) def. Christina Al Akhrass (P), 6-1
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Kylie Jones (P), 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Allison Lundy/Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Christina Al Akhrass /Kylie Jones (P), 7-6 (6)
No. 2 Lacey Martin/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Madi Williams/Sadie Varney (P), 6-3
No. 3 Kaiden Walden/Haley Carr (C) lost to Madi Williams/Sadie Varney (P), 6-4
