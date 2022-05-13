CORBIN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team finished regular season play with two regional wins, defeating Knox Central, 8-1, while handing Clay County a 6-3 loss.
“We’re so pleased to get two very big region wins going into the tournament,” Jones said. “Everyone stepped up and played great, especially two big wins for Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy at the No. 2 doubles spot.”
Corbin 8, Knox Central 1
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Taylor Payne (KC), 8-1
No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Loretta Mills (KC), 8-5
No. 3 Mary McVey (C) lost to Sunni Partin (KC), 9-7
No. 4 Candace Keith (C) def. Hannah Barnhill (KC), 8-5
No. 5 Lacy Martin (C) def. Timberly Hubbard (KC), 8-1
No. 6 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Emma McDonald (KC), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. Partin/Barnhill (KC), 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Payne/Miller (KC), 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Hayley Carr/Abigayle Lewis (C) def. Smith/Frost (KC), 8-4
Corbin 6, Clay County 3
No. 1 Kaiden Walden (C) lost to Ellie Rader (CC) 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Sydney Sester (CC), 8-1
No. 3 Lacey Martin (C) lost to Rachel Davidson (CC), 8-5
No. 4 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Shelby Jarvis (CC), 8-4
No. 5 Haley Carr (C) lost to Sophia Adams (CC), 8-5
No. 6 Abigail Lewis (C) def. Amanda Hinkle (CC), 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 Allison Lundy/Olivia McArthur (C) def. Sester/Davidson (CC), 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Jarvis/Adams (CC), 8-0
No. 3 Candace Keith/Mary McVey (C) def. Hinkle/Couch (KC), 8-2
