CORBIN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up an important regional win by defeating North Laurel, 7-2.
“This was a long night of tennis with some key regional matchups and our girls stepped up and performed perfectly,” Jones said. “All of our hard work is coming together and we’re going to peak at the right time going into the region tournament coming up in just a couple of weeks.”
Corbin 7, North Laurel 2
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. E. Clark (NL), 6-1, 6-2
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. C. Griffin (NL), 6-1, 6-0
3. Katie Morton (C) def. E. Cheek (NL), 8-0
4. Olivia McArthur (C) def. M. Brock (NL), 8-3
5. MaryAlice McVey (C) lost to M. Hamm (NL), 9-7
6. Riley Lewis (C) lost to J. Phelps (NL), 8-2
Doubles
1. Morton/McArthur (C) def. Hamm/Brock (NL), 6-3, 6-3
2. Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Cheek/Phelps (NL), 6-3, 6-2
3. Jones/Walden (C) def. Clark/Griffin (NL), 8-0
